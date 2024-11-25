مصطلحات البحث

Philips Support

Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

نشرت في 25 November 2024
The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5V, equal to or higher than 1A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

To ensure the correct charging time we recommend using a 5V, 1A USB adapter.

Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

الأسئلة المتداولة

Contact Philips

يسرّنا مساعدتك شخصيًا

Contact Philips

يسرّنا مساعدتك شخصيًا

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. كل الحقوق محفوظة.

لرؤية موقعنا على ويب بأفضل طريقة، استخدم أحدث إصدار من Microsoft Edge أو Google Chrome أو Firefox.