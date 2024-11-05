مصطلحات البحث

Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?

نشرت في 05 November 2024
You can rinse your Philips Groomer or Trimmer only if it is waterproof. You can check that by looking at the signs and symbols printed on your groomer's box or handle.

Crossed out tap symbol

If you see a crossed out tap symbol on the box or body of your groomer, it means that the groomer is not washable and should be cleaned without water.

Philips Groomer not washable

Tap symbol

A tap symbol printed on your grooming device indicates that it is washable and its parts (cutters and combs) can be cleaned with water. However, this does not mean that you can use it to clip or trim your hair in the shower or bath.

Philips Groomer washable

Bath or shower symbol

If you see a shower or bath symbol printed on your groomer, it means that your device is waterproof. It can be safely cleaned with water and used while taking a shower or a bath. For safety reasons, these waterproof groomers can only be used cordless and will not turn on if they are connected to the power supply.

Note: Please keep in mind that the symbols on your Philips Groomer vary per model type. If you are still unsure whether it is safe to clean your Philips Groomer with water then please contact us for further support.

Philips Groomer waterproof

