How do I clean my Philips Groomer?

To maintain optimum performance of your Philips Groomer, it is important to clean the product after each use. Because of hygienic reasons, we advise to limit the use of the device to 1 person. Do not use corrosive detergents, scouring pads or cloths, petrol, acetone etc. to clean the groomer.



See the following instructions on how to clean your Philips Groomer below.



Washable groomers Washable groomers have a water tap printed on the back of the handle or located in the user manual. Washable groomers with a water tap can be cleaned with water, however this does not mean that you can use it to clip or trim your hair in the shower or bath. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer. Never immerse the appliance in water.

Showerproof groomers Showerproof groomers have a shower/bath symbol and can be safely cleaned with water and used while taking a shower or bath. For safety reasons, these waterproof groomers can only be used cordless and will not turn on if they are connected to the power supply.



Before cleaning, ensure the power is off and the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket. To clean these devices, take off any comb and the cutting unit of the device. Clean the comb and cutting unit under a warm tap. Shake off excess water and allow the parts to air dry completely. Never dry the cutting unit with a towel or tissue as this may cause damage.



Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance.



For more detailed instructions of your model, please refer to the user manual.



Non-washable groomers These groomers have a crossed-out tap symbol (Image 1) located in the user manual or printed on the back of the handle. These appliances cannot be washed with water. Before cleaning, ensure the power is off and the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket. Remove the grooming comb and the cutting unit off the appliance. Clean the cutting unit and the inside of the appliance with the cleaning brush provided or a cotton bud.



For more detailed instructions of your model, refer to the user manual.



