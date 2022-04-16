ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
QT4000/13
تم إيقافه
Can I use my Philips Groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I clean my Philips Groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I change the length settings of my Philips Groomer?
How do I charge my Philips Groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
تحقق من شروط الضمان الخاص بك وابدأ عملية تبديل أو إصلاح منتج