المنتجاتالدعم
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الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly

If your groomer is trimming hair unevenly, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.

We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BG1024/16, BT3232/15, BG3017/01. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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