Search terms

EN
AR

Beardtrimmer series 3000

beard trimmer

QT4000/13
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect beard made easy Perfect beard made easy Perfect beard made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    QT4000/13
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

    Perfect beard made easy

    Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Beard trimmers

      Perfect beard made easy

      The most convenient way to start with your stubble

      • 1mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 10h charge/45mins cordless use

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Battery
        1x AAA NiMH

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Secured length settings
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Running time
        Up to 45 minutes
        Charging time
        10 hours
        Worldwide voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        10
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 1 mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Ease of use

        Charge indication
        On plug
        Easy Cleaning
        Washable attachments

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        Short beard

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.