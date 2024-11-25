To keep your Philips shaver clean, fresh, and in good working order, you will need to replace the cartridge of your cleaning system regularly.



In this FAQ, you can find out how and when to change the cartridge in your Philips Quick Clean Pod (shown on the right) and SmartClean (shown on the left).



Note: an automatic cleaning system is not a replacement for manual thorough cleaning. Philips recommends thoroughly cleaning your shaver at least once per month. Please refer to your user manual for details.