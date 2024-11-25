You can use any type of shaving foam or gel available in the supermarket or drugstore with your wet and dry Philips Shaver. If you have sensitive skin, we advise you to use shaving foam or gel for sensitive skin.
Note: Before getting your shaver wet, make sure it is waterproof by looking for a tap or bathtub symbol printed on the back of the handle. The usual manual also contains information regarding the proper use of your product.
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?
نشرت في 25 November 2024
Does using a foam of gel effect my shaver’s performance?
Wet shaving with foam or gel uses more energy and can thus drain your shaver’s battery much faster. If you use your Philips Shaver for dry shaving only, the battery can last much longer.
Is it better to dry or wet shave with my Philips Shaver?
Both dry and wet shaving have their own advantages. It comes down to your personal choice of shaving. Some points to consider are as follows:
- Dry shaving can be done almost anywhere, even on the go, and there is hardly any cleaning involved.
- Wet shaving feels refreshing and is often beneficial for sensitive skin as it reduces friction and irritation caused by a blade.