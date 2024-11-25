You can use any type of shaving foam or gel available in the supermarket or drugstore with your wet and dry Philips Shaver. If you have sensitive skin, we advise you to use shaving foam or gel for sensitive skin.



Note: Before getting your shaver wet, make sure it is waterproof by looking for a tap or bathtub symbol printed on the back of the handle. The usual manual also contains information regarding the proper use of your product.