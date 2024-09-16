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الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers

As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. Find out when and how to stop using the Philips Avent pacifier.

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: SCF376/01, SCF099/20, SCF080/11. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات  ›

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