ضمان لمدة عامين
As your baby becomes a toddler they may start to only need their pacifier at particular times. Find out when and how to stop using the Philips Avent pacifier.
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: SCF376/01, SCF099/20, SCF080/11. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
قرأتُ أخبارًا عن اللهايات وBPA - كيف يُمكن التأكد من خلوّ لهايات Philips Avent من BPA؟
What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?
Are Philips Avent pacifiers orthodontically safe?
How do I sterilize my Philips Avent pacifier?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
How long can I use a Philips Avent pacifier?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA and BPS-free?
How to clean my Philips Avent pacifier?