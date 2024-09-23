Yes, using discolored Philips Avent products is safe, provided the parts are clean and in good condition. Discoloration is harmless and is often the result of foods staining the plastic.

Your parts are discolored if they appear tinted yellow, red, or any color other than their original plastic, and this color does not go away after cleaning.

What causes discoloration?

Discoloration usually happens when your Philips Avent parts are exposed to food containing dyes or colorings that stain plastic, like tomato sauce and certain green vegetables.



To avoid discoloration, keep parts separate from food, containers, and other objects containing food residue during cleaning, disinfection and storage.



Discoloration is also caused by exposure to leftover residue from previous washing/cleaning sessions, specific cleaning agents, direct sunlight and calcium buildup from washing the parts in hard water.



Please follow your Philips Avent product's recommended cleaning, disinfection, and storage instructions to avoid discoloration.