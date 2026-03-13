المنتجاتالدعم
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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

السلسلة 3000 Airfryer حجم L

تم إيقافه

الدعم

السلسلة 3000Airfryer حجم L

HD9252/20

السلسلة 3000 Airfryer حجم L

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

سجّل الآن

الدلائل والمستندات

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF ملف, 341.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Airfryer HD9252 Arabic

  • PDF ملف, 2.2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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