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  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Discontinued

3000 SeriesAirfryer L

HD9252/20

4.6

| (58) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 0.8Kg, 4.1L

  • White/rose metallic

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

58

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

1

30/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great air fryer

I considered various models from different manufacturers. But I chose this because Philips are the inventors and their air flow is considered one of the best. It’s very accurate and easy to use. The accompanying app gives specific recipes for the model you buy and if you follow them it’s almost perfect

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

14/03/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Foolproof, so far!

Having plucked up the courage to make a start with this new gadget, I’m enjoying the experience. Good, solid equipment, easy to clean, tasty food. Excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

21/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Saves a lot of washing up.

More often than not I only cook for one. Most of the time this basket isn’t really necessary, but I love it because it saves washing up the main basket and liner, since I do not have a dishwasher. Good quality non-stick material.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a NutriU community

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.