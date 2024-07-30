2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
Rapid Air technology
0.8Kg, 4.1L
White/rose metallic
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
4.6
of 5
58
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Mary4357
30/07/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great air fryer
I considered various models from different manufacturers. But I chose this because Philips are the inventors and their air flow is considered one of the best. It’s very accurate and easy to use. The accompanying app gives specific recipes for the model you buy and if you follow them it’s almost perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
Fresh air Phil
14/03/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Foolproof, so far!
Having plucked up the courage to make a start with this new gadget, I’m enjoying the experience. Good, solid equipment, easy to clean, tasty food. Excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
LuckyLady 1
21/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Saves a lot of washing up.
More often than not I only cook for one. Most of the time this basket isn’t really necessary, but I love it because it saves washing up the main basket and liner, since I do not have a dishwasher. Good quality non-stick material.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 3000 Series Airfryer L
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a NutriU community
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.