For HD9285, you can personalize the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then long press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.
For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalize the factory presets by:
You can also save your favorite preset by using "☆" the favorite button:
For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, and then long-press the same preset icon again until the device is beeping.
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