Please remove the pan from your airfryer and check for any cracks/damage at the plastic parts, mainly the edges of the pan. If you notice any damage or cracks, contact us for further assistance.



HD9880/HD9875/HD9876 only:

Remove the airfryer pan from the drawer and flip it upside down. The pan detection module is installed on the right side next to the basket handle holder recess (see image below).



On one side, you will notice a small plastic cover (see the image below). If that is missing, the pan detection will not work. In that case, contact us at www.philips.com/contact and we will be glad to assist you.