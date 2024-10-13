If your Philips Airfyer does not switch on, find troubleshooting solutions in our article below.
Please turn your analog timer to your desired cooking time.
If your desired cooking time is less than 10 minutes, please turn your timer to approx. 15 minutes and then turn it back to your desired shorter cooking time.
تشغيل إيقاف مؤقت
Some airfryer models have the pan detection feature. This feature switches off the heater and fan when removing the airfryer pan. Please ensure you inserted the pan in the airfryer and that the drawer is completely closed. Otherwise, your airfryer will not switch on.
Please remove the pan from your airfryer and check for any cracks/damage at the plastic parts, mainly the edges of the pan. If you notice any damage or cracks, contact us for further assistance.
HD9880/HD9875/HD9876 only: Remove the airfryer pan from the drawer and flip it upside down. The pan detection module is installed on the right side next to the basket handle holder recess (see image below).
On one side, you will notice a small plastic cover (see the image below). If that is missing, the pan detection will not work. In that case, contact us at www.philips.com/contact and we will be glad to assist you.
If too many appliances are plugged into the same socket, then your Philips Airfryer might not work. Please, unplug the other appliances or use another socket.
Please make sure the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket. For analog devices it may be the case that the timer is ticking but device is not heating. If that is the case, please make sure that the plug of your Airfryer is correctly inserted into the socket.
If the solutions mentioned above do not resolve your issue, please contact our Consumer Care team for further assistance.