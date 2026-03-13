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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

مجموعة الاستخدام اليومي Airfryer

تم إيقافه

الدعم

مجموعة الاستخدام اليوميAirfryer

HD9218/54

مجموعة الاستخدام اليومي Airfryer

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

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الدلائل والمستندات

Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection Airfryer

  • PDF ملف, 1.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Airfryer

  • PDF ملف, 1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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