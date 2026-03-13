تبدأ أنماط الحياة الصحية من هنا. سجّل الآن واحصل على مزايا حصرية.
ضمان لمدة عامين
الطهي
جميع السلاسل
مجموعة الاستخدام اليومي Airfryer
تم إيقافه
الدعم
HD9218/54
الانتقال إلى المتجر
تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب
ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.
Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
الجميع (13)
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean the pan and basket of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
My Philips Airfryer does not switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
الاتصال بشركة Philips
تسرّنا مساعدتك