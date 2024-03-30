2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black
800 g
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
4.7
of 5
141
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Em9000
30/03/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product
I like this product because it’s very easy to prepare the food that you want to eat.
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Maggyann
16/03/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
For an 85 year old, the simplicity of this fryer is far easier than the various controls on most other more expensive models. It has only two controls, length of time and temperature, and everything we have cooked has been perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Badger hunter
16/01/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Just perfect!
When we bought this air fryer we were a bit sceptical as it didn’t have digital controls, however since using it ,it’s been absolutely great for my husband and myself!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.