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  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!

Discontinued

Daily CollectionAirfryer

HD9218/54

4.7

| (141) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

The healthy way to fry!

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

The healthy way to fry!

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Black

  • 800 g

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

141

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

30/03/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good product

I like this product because it’s very easy to prepare the food that you want to eat.

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

16/03/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

For an 85 year old, the simplicity of this fryer is far easier than the various controls on most other more expensive models. It has only two controls, length of time and temperature, and everything we have cooked has been perfect

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

16/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Just perfect!

When we bought this air fryer we were a bit sceptical as it didn’t have digital controls, however since using it ,it’s been absolutely great for my husband and myself!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.