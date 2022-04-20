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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Beardtrimmer series 5000 آلة تشذيب اللحية الخفيفة

تم إيقافه

الدعم

Beardtrimmer series 5000آلة تشذيب اللحية الخفيفة

BT5200/13

Beardtrimmer series 5000 آلة تشذيب اللحية الخفيفة

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

سجّل الآن

الدلائل والمستندات

دليل المعلومات المهمة

  • PDF ملف, 1.5 MB
  • 20 April 2022

دليل المستخدم

  • PDF ملف, 1.9 MB
  • 10 January 2024

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الضمان والخدمة

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