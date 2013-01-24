Home
Beardtrimmer series 5000

Stubble trimmer

BT5200/13
    Find support for this product

    Effortless even trim

    This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

    Effortless even trim

    This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

      Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

      • 0.2mm precision settings
      • Full metal blades
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Integrated hair lift comb
      The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

      Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

      This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

      Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,4 - 10mm with 0,2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

      Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation.

      Keep an ideal 3- day stubble, day after day, by using the trimmer's shortest 0.4mm setting.

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        17 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Integrated hair lift comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        Battery light
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

