2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Awards
4.4
of 5
102
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Tim95
29/06/2019
Saudi Arabia
Good value. Good for newbies. Great buy.
It is very precise in trimming the beard. Comes with multi level trimming adjustment from 0.4mm up to 7.0mm It can be washed (which I've done numerous times with no issue) It can be operated while charged or on battery (lasts about 50-60mins fully charged) It feels very premium and high quality. I use it every 2 days to keep my facial hair neat and leveled. Would definitely recommend this to everyone who is in the market to buy a new trimmer that's affordable.
Pros
Multi trimming level adjustment 0.4mm-7.0mm
Cons
Putting back the guard feels flimsy but it's OK
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5205/23 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5205/23 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-28
Amug
29/03/2024
United Arab Emirates
Awesome product
Its a great product with multiple attachments, lasting battery and very convenient to use.
Pros
Battery life, attachments
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
shabeer
23/02/2020
United Arab Emirates
Great for personal use
I have been using this since last one year regularly. Still the performance is like brand new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Versus its Philips predecessor