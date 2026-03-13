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ضمان لمدة عامين

جميع السلاسل

Avance Collection مقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

تم إيقافه

الدعم

Avance Collectionمقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

HD9248/91

Avance Collection مقلاة Airfryer حجم XL

تم إيقافه

الانتقال إلى المتجر

تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب

تسجيل منتجك

ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.

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الدلائل والمستندات

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XL

  • PDF ملف, 8.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

مع تقنية Rapid Air الفريدة من Philips يمكنك القلي لتحضير طعام مقرمش من الخارج وطري من الداخل. لن تحتاج إلى إضافة الزيت أو ستحتاج إلى كمية قليلة جدًا منه لضمان الحصول على طعام ذي قوام مثالي ونتائج شهية!

  • PDF ملف
  • 30 April 2026

الأسئلة المتداولة

استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

الاتصال بشركة Philips

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