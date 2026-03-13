ضمان لمدة عامين
تم إيقافه
الدعم
HD9240/36
تم إيقافه
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean the pan and basket of my Philips Airfryer
Which frozen fries can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean the inside/heating element of my Philips Airfryer
How can I get the HomeID App?
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
My Philips Airfryer does not switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer does not heat up
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise