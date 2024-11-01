How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
نشرت في 01 November 2024
If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request, so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.
Your Sonicare toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing to protect your gums and teeth. If you apply too much pressure, the handle will change its vibration. You can enable or disable this feature by following the instructions below.
Place the toothbrush on the charger.
Press and hold the mode/intensity button and press the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep twice to confirm it is enabled.
Disable the pressure sensor by holding the mode/intensity button and pressing the power button twice while on a charger. The handle will beep once to confirm it is disabled.
DiamondClean toothbrushes
DiamondClean Smart toothbrushes differ slightly from the above method.
Press and hold the mode/intensity button (the lower button).
While holding down the mode/intensity button, press the power button (the upper button) two times.
Let go of the mode/intensity button. If you see the battery indicator at the base of the toothbrush flash two times and hear two beeps, then the feature has been activated. If you repeat the process to deactivate the process, you will see the battery indicator flash one time and beep one time.