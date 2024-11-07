Mode Brushing Time Benefit

Clean 2 minutes For an exceptional every day clean.

Deep Clean 3 minutes A longer mode to spend additional time in all areas of your mouth for an invigorating deep clean.

Deep Clean+ 2 minutes/ 3 minutes Similar to Deep Clean. If your toothbrush is connected to the app, this mode runs for 2 minutes. If your toothbrush is not connected, this mode will run for 3 minutes.

White/White + 2 minutes 40 seconds To remove surface stains and polish your front teeth for a whiter smile.

Gum Care 3 minutes Perfect for cleaning your teeth and gums.

Gum Health 3 minutes 20 seconds A longer mode to allow additional time for cleaning your back teeth and improving your gum health

Sensitive 2 minutes Soft vibrations for a gentle yet effective clean for sensitive teeth and gums

Tongue Care 20 seconds Clean your tongue with the TongueCare brush head.

Polish 1 minute To brighten and polish your teeth.