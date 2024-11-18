Your Sonicare toothbrush measures the pressure you apply while brushing to protect your gums and teeth. If you apply too much pressure, the handle will change its vibration.

You will be alerted when you apply too much pressure. Depending on your toothbrush model, this can be by one or more of these signals:

Light at the toothbrush base (Prestige 9900, DiamondClean Smart, DiamondClean 9000, 6000 – 7000 Series only)

The brush head reminder LED will flash.

A change in vibration and, therefore, brushing intensity.

A sound and/or a pulsing sound.

These signals will stop when you reduce pressure.

If there is no pressure indication when you press too hard, contact us for further support.