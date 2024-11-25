Check the wear indicator on your OneBlade to determine when to replace the blade. When the replacement symbol is clearly visible, it's time to change the blade. Each blade should last approximately four months on average, but this may differ depending on your routine.
Alternatively, you can also track the condition of your blade in the Philips OneBlade app.
When should I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade?
Check the wear indicator on your OneBlade to determine when to replace the blade. When the replacement symbol is clearly visible, it's time to change the blade. Each blade should last approximately four months on average, but this may differ depending on your routine.
Replacement indicator
Your OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator that will gradually become visible. An arrow symbol will slowly appear on the blade as you use it. When this symbol (shown on the right in the image below) is clearly visible, it's time to change your blade.
For some older blades, a green bar (shown on the left in the image below) will become visible instead of the arrow symbol.
For optimal performance, Philips recommends replacing your blade once every four months.
Please visit our online shop to buy new blades for your OneBlade.