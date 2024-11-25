Your OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator that will gradually become visible. An arrow symbol will slowly appear on the blade as you use it. When this symbol (shown on the right in the image below) is clearly visible, it's time to change your blade.



For some older blades, a green bar (shown on the left in the image below) will become visible instead of the arrow symbol.



For optimal performance, Philips recommends replacing your blade once every four months.



Please visit our online shop to buy new blades for your OneBlade.