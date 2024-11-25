How do I use my OneBlade on my body?





Read further on how to use the attachments to manscape your body hair with OneBlade.



Note: Philips OneBlade is designed to trim and shave facial and body hair. It is not intended for trimming or shaving the hair on your head (scalp). Please refer to Philips' selection of hair clippers and multi-groomers to find a product suitable for scalp hair.

You can use the skin guard and body combs to trim your body hair and intimate areas with the OneBlade. These attachments come with all OneBlade Face & Body devices. If you have a face-only model of OneBlade, you can buy the face and body kit separately from our online store . The body kit is compatible with all OneBlade models, including OneBlade Pro and OneBlade Norelco.Read further on how to use the attachments to manscape your body hair with OneBlade.Philips OneBlade is designed to trim and shave facial and body hair. It is not intended for trimming or shaving the hair on your head (scalp). Please refer to Philips' selection of hair clippers and multi-groomers to find a product suitable for scalp hair.

Shaving with the sensitive skin guard When trimming and shaving your sensitive areas, ensure you clean your hair before you begin. The sensitive skin guard allows for a close shave while protecting your skin from nicks and cuts. Always use a sensitive skin guard when shaving intimate and sensitive areas such as armpits.



To use the sensitive skin guard, follow the instructions below:



1. Attach the sensitive skin guard to the blade of your device, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.



2. Make smooth, steady movements with your OneBlade. Move the shaver back and forth to ensure you catch the hair growing in different directions. When needed, stretch the skin with your free hand to shave wrinkly areas, such as the scrotum.



3. When your shave is complete, remove the attachment from the appliance. Rinse off and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade with lukewarm water.



Shaving with the body comb The body comb trims your body hair to a length of 5mm (3/16 in). Do not use the same comb on your face and other body parts for hygienic reasons.



To use the body comb, follow the instructions below:



1. Attach the body comb to the blade of your OneBlade, applying gentle pressure until it clicks into place.

2. Shave with the body comb attached. Cut against the direction of hair growth for best performance.

3. When your shave is complete, remove the attachment from the appliance. Rinse off and clean both the attachment and your OneBlade with lukewarm water.