- To avoid damaging your OneBlade, do not bang the handle against the sink or hard surfaces.
- Remove the attachments from the device and blow off any remaining hair on the blade. Turn your OneBlade on and rinse the blade and handle under lukewarm water.
- Rinse the attachments separately under lukewarm water.
For more details about maintaining your Philips OneBlade, please refer to your digital user manual or contact us.
Please note: The accessories provided with your product may differ from those shown in the illustration below. However, the cleaning instructions provided apply to all OneBlade models.