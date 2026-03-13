Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
3000 Series Airfryer L
Discontinued
Support
HD9252/20
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of Conformity
User manual HD9252 NAM
All (16)
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you