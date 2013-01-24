

Meet a bottle warmer and sterilizer range that's as protective of your baby as you are. Our electric and microwave bottle sterilizers kill 99.9% of germs and are low on kitchen space. At mealtime, use our bottle warmers to defrost and gently warm milk to the ideal temperature. Bon appetit!

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.