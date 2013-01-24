Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
As protective of your baby as you are

Bottle warmers and sterilizers

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our bottle sterilizers in a nutshell

Philips Avent Sterilizers Kill 99% of germs Icon

Kill 99.9% of germs

Philips Avent Sterilizers Quick and Convenient Icon

Quick and convenient

Philips Avent Sterilizer Space Saving Design Icon

Space-saving design

Electric steam sterilizer

Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer Flexible
A few more details
  • Whether you have a few items or a full load, electric steam sterilizers adjust to fit your needs.
Explore electric range

Microwave steam sterilizer

Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer Quick
A few more details
  • Sometimes, time is of the essence. Use the microwave steam sterilizer to clean your bottles and accessories in just 2 minutes. At home, or away.
Explore microwave steam sterilizer
Our bottle warmers in a nutshell

Philips Avent Bottle Warmers in 3 minutes

Prepare bottles and baby food

Philips Avent Bottle Warmers icon

Warms evenly, no hot spots

Gently defrosts

Fast bottle warmer

Philips Avent Fast Bottle Warmer Bottles and Container
Explore fast bottle warmer
Philips Avent Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer

Explore all bottle warmers and sterilizers ›

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • A quick guide to storing and serving breast milk

    Bottle warmers and sterilizers

    A quick guide to storing and serving breast milk

    Read on
  • The efficient parent’s guide to bottle feeding

    Bottle warmers and sterilizers

    The efficient parent’s guide to bottle feeding

    Read on
Just like a new parent, our sterilizers are pretty adaptable. Use them to clean bottles as well as pacifiers, breast pumps and teething rings. Handy, right?"

Philips Design team

Bottle warmers and sterilizers


Meet a bottle warmer and sterilizer range that's as protective of your baby as you are. Our electric and microwave bottle sterilizers kill 99.9% of germs and are low on kitchen space. At mealtime, use our bottle warmers to defrost and gently warm milk to the ideal temperature. Bon appetit!

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

