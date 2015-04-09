The power of 3000 W ensures quick heating and effective work. You don't have to wait long for the iron to be ready for use. The Philips Azur 8000 heats up in moments thanks to its 3000W power. Iron what you need in no time.
It will be perfect when you want to easily smooth out extremely difficult to iron places. This is a useful option especially in the case of denim or other thicker fabrics that a simple pair will not cope with.
Get ready to leave quickly. Iron a dress or shirt placed on a hanger without the need to unfold the ironing board. The vertical stream of steam will also allow you to smooth and refresh the curtains.
Thanks to the new motion sensor technology, the iron adjusts the stream of steam to the movements you make with it. The ironing process becomes faster.
It guarantees no risk of burning all ironable fabrics. Now you don't have to worry about anything.
The iron will maintain its maximum performance for longer thanks to the Quick Calc Release function. You can easily remove scale or limescale and the device will remain in good condition for years.
Thanks to the fact that the tank does not need to be refilled as often, you will finish the job faster and smooth more fabrics at once.
Our new Philips Azur 8000 series ensures perfect ironing. Thanks to the powerful steam stream of 260 g, it can quickly deal with even the toughest creases. With 3000W of power, the iron heats up quickly, and the powerful continuous stream of steam ensures perfect ironing results.
Yes, the Philips Azur 8000 series iron is safe for all types of ironable fabrics. There is no risk of burning and damaging clothes.
Using the right type of water will help extend the life of your iron. The device can be filled with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, scale can build up quickly. In this case, try using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralized water mixed with tap water). Do not use perfumed water, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they dangerous, but they can also cause water splashes, brown spots or damage to your Philips iron.
Using the right type of water will help extend the life of your iron.
The device can be filled with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, scale can build up quickly. In this case, try using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralized water mixed with tap water).
Do not use perfumed water, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they dangerous, but they can also cause water splashes, brown spots or damage to your Philips iron.
Don't worry about damaging your clothes, the heated soleplate is specially designed not to burn or shine your clothes. The super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate glides over creases effortlessly yet with the gentleness it deserves. It is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no risk of burning. The soleplate heats up to the optimum temperature that is safe for all fabrics and prevents wet spots. The heated soleplate helps to smooth the fabric when ironing horizontally and vertically and provides even better results thanks to the steam released.
