Air Cooker NX0690

All-in-One Cooker

Maximum taste, minimal effort

All in one Cooker HD2151

The Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 series, cook satisfying recipes in 30 minutes*


HD2151/56

Rapid Pressure Release Technology, delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes

Taste Control System for superior flavor

Exclusive NutriU app, with tons of recipes** and cooking tips for your inspiration

Effortless cooking, thanks to friendly user interface flow with step-by-step guidance

5L large capacity perfectly for whole family serve

Take the hassle out of home cooking with our All-in-One Pressure Cooker. It comes with 35 pre-set cooking programs and 18 safety protection programs for worry-free cooking moments.

*Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released,compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.
**Only applies to markets with NutriU app.

IF Design Award 2022

Rapid Pressure Release


From beef to puddings, soups to stews, the Philips All-in-One 3000 Series delivers a speedy pressure-cooking experience. It delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*

 

*Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released,compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.

Taste Control System

Taste Control System for superior flavor


Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%* and juiciness by 42%.*
 

*Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove top cooking.

NutriU app

NutriU - Your quick guide for everyday meal


Say hello to the culinary expert that gives you meal prep inspirations. Let the NutriU app help you to choose and provide instructions to become a better cook.

Download now
Friendly user interface

Modern design - iF Design Award Winner


Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI provides extra convenience to process.

5 Liter capacity

More on Philips All-in-One Cooker

 

  • 5L large capacity - perfect for whole family serve
  • Pre-set Cooking Programs-enjoy over35 pre-set menu options at the touch of a button
  • Built-in Child Lock system, allows you to go about mealtime prep when your family's around
  • 3 customized cooking programs - cook your favorite dishes in one touch with My Favorite
  • Sauce thickening for greater texture and flavor - high-powered boiling function makes your dishes thicker, richer and seal in the flavor
  • With Add ingredients function, you may add extra ingredients during cooking

Watch All-in-One Cooker in action

 

Philips All-in-One Cooker Series 3000 video thumbnail, product video

What other’s say about the Philips All-in-One Cooker

Ready to buy the Philips All-in-One Cooker?

Philips All-in-One Cooker

The Philips All-in-One Cooker, HD2151/56, with friendly user interface makes the cooking process effortless. It comes with 3-in-1 spoon and measurement cup.

Personalisation via NutriU app

Discover healthy, nutritious recipes and inspiration with the NutriU app, your virtual savvy sous-chef

500+ recipes, tips and personalized recommendations

Daily inspiration to discover favorite recipes

Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook

App store
Google store
NutriU QR code
NutriU app screens

Join the All-in-One Cooker Family


The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.

 

*Available in selected markets

NutriU user community

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the benefit of using the NutriU app?

NutriU is your savvy sous-chef, supporting you in the whole cooking experience so that you can confidently experiment with guaranteed results. Find inspiration from hundreds of recipes, prepare with ingredients and cook with step by step guidance to become a better cook.

How many cooking methods does the All-in-One Cooker offer?

Philips All-in-One Cooker offers 35 pre-set cooking programs for mealtime variety options at the touch of a button along with the option of three customized cooking programs to cook your favorite dishes.

What can you cook with the All-in-One Cooker?

From beef to puddings, soups to stews, the Philips All-in-One 3000 Series delivers a speedy pressure-cooking experience. It delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*


*Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released,compared with 60 mins in stove top cooker.

Does All-in-One Cooker include accessories?

Philips All-in-One Cooker comes with 3-in-1 spoon and a measurement cup.

What is the capacity?

All-in-One Cooker has 5L capacity, perfect for whole family serve.

