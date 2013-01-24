Search terms
Recipes.
Inspiration and tips For Philips Kitchen Appliances
Variety of healthy dishes at home and on the go using our hand blender.
Preparation time 15 min Cooking time: 8 min
Variety of healthy dishes at home and on the go using our hand blender.
Wouldn't it be great to surprise your father on Father's Day with an XXL hamburger? This real 'man' burger is made in the Airfryer, without adding oil or butter.
Frozen yoghurt is low in fat but has a rich ice cream texture.
From pumpkin soup to healthy smoothies, a Philips hand held blender is one of the small kitchen appliances that makes cooking easy. See our hand blender recipes.
This soup is a complete meal in a bowl.
Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!
Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.