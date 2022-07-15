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  • The easy way to keep your sneakers clean The easy way to keep your sneakers clean The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

    Sneaker Cleaner

    GCA1000/60

    The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

    The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneaker, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time.

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    Sneaker Cleaner

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    See all Garment Treatment

    The easy way to keep your sneakers clean

    Including three brushes for different material

    • 3x brushhead
    • Blue/Yellow
    • 4x AA battery
    The rotating brush cleans effectivly

    The rotating brush cleans effectivly

    With up to 500 rotations per minute the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

    Simple to use in three steps

    Simple to use in three steps

    Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the sneaker with a clean towel when done.

    Three brushes to clean different material

    Three brushes to clean different material

    Select the sponge, soft or hard brush to safely clean the material your sneaker is made of.

    Clean sneakers wherever you go

    Clean sneakers wherever you go

    You can take the battery powered sneaker cleaner with you on the go, so you can enjoy clean sneakers no matter where you are.

    Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

    Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

    The sponge brush is ideal to use for delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.

    Soft brush for multipurpose use

    Soft brush for multipurpose use

    The soft brush is designed to use on multiple surfaces and ideal for mesh and canvas.

    Hard brush for tough surfaces

    Hard brush for tough surfaces

    The hard brush is great to use for tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your sneaker.

    Including 4x AA batteries

    Including 4x AA batteries

    The Philips Sneaker Cleaner comes with 4x AA batteries included so you can start cleaning your sneakers right away .

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      116 mm x 204 mm x 93 mm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      60 mm x 69 mm x 170 mm

    • Weight

      Product weight incl batteries
      0.351  kg
      Total weight with packaging
      0.501 kg  kg

    • Recycable

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Safe for your sneakers

      3 Brushes included
      • Sponge
      • Soft Brush
      • Hard Brush

    • Battery

      Battery run time
      80 minutes at 450g load
      Battery type
      4x AA battery
      Power
      6 V

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      Rotations per minute
      500 RPM
      Waterproofness
      IPX5

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