Company contacts

Dubai – UAE (Head office)  

Philips Middle East and Africa - Main Office

 

Choueiri Group Building, Dubai Knowledge Village 

Al Sufouh 2, P.O.Box: 7785, 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 4 446 1100

Fax: +971 4 446 1190

Riyadh - KSA  

 

3293 Anas Ibn Malik - Al Malqa Dist.

Unit No 520

Riyadh 13521 - 8362

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966-11-283 4607

Jeddah - KSA  

 

Suite No. 403, 4th Floor, Jameel Square Building
Tahliya St., Corner of Tahliya & Al Andalus Street
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Tel: +966 2 610 5505

Al Khobar - KSA

 

Eastern Cement Tower, 5th Floor.

Office 504 King Fahad Road. 

P.O. Box 8501 Alkhobar 34421

Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia

Tel: +96638870227

Fax: +96638870467

Cairo - Egypt  

 

12th floor, Star Capital 8, City Stars,

Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt

Tel: +20224801450

Fax: +20224801458

Beirut - Lebanon  

 

7th Floor, Jallad Bldg., Riad El Solh, Bank St.

P.O Box 11319, Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +9611980016
