Philips Sonicare has a wide range of electric toothbrush heads for your unique needs, from whitening to advanced cleaning between teeth to ultra-soft bristles for a gentle experience. Each electric toothbrush head is vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements. Choose the one that’s right for you.
 

Electric Toothbrush heads

  • Sonicare for kids
     

    • Cleans and protects growing smiles
    • Superior cleaning maximizes every second
    • Superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush for better checkups— guaranteed

  • ProResults
     

    • Exceptional plaque removal for better gum heath every day
    • Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal
    • Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Replace your toothbrush heads every three months for optimal plaque removal

 

Our blue reminder bristles fade to white to when it’s time to replace your toothbrush head. You can also let the changing seasons serve as a reminder that it’s time for a replacement.

