Our blue reminder bristles fade to white to when it’s time to replace your toothbrush head. You can also let the changing seasons serve as a reminder that it’s time for a replacement.
• Cleans and protects growing smiles • Superior cleaning maximizes every second • Superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush for better checkups— guaranteed
• Exceptional plaque removal for better gum heath every day • Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal • Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush
*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.
Our blue reminder bristles fade to white to when it’s time to replace your toothbrush head. You can also let the changing seasons serve as a reminder that it’s time for a replacement.