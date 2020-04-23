Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Products
HD9218/54 Daily Collection Airfryer
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Daily Collection Airfryer

HD9218/54

What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?

If you would like to know what kind of baking tin to use in your Philips Airfryer, please find the answer in the following lines.

Types of baking tins or molds to be used in your Philips Airfryer

You can use any ovenproof dish or mold in the Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or molds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.

Note:

* The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.

* Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food would be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.

* Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or molds. The baking tins or molds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.

Maximum sizes of baking tins that can be used in your Philips Airfryer:

Round baking tins or molds:

*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
Maximum diameter of 16 cm / 6.3 inches or less and a height of 6 cm /2,4 inches.

*Airfryer model HD924x, HD9246x, HD975x, HD9762, HD986x:
Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7,5 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2,8 inches.

*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
Maximum diameter of 19,5 cm / 7,7 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2,8 inches.

Square baking tins or molds:

*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
Maximum size of 16x16 cm / 6,3 x 6,3 inches (L x W) on the outer edges and a height of 6 cm/ 2.4 inches.

*Airfryer model HD924x, HD926x:
Maximum size of 19x19 cm / 7,5 x 7,5 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm/ 2.8 inches.

*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
Maximum size of 19,5x19,5 cm / 7,7 x 7,7 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm/ 2.8 inches.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD9218/54 , HD9218/51 , HD9860/94 , HD9955/00 , HD9260/91 , HD9260/94 , HD9953/00 , HD9954/01 , HD9904/01 , HD9925/01 , HD9630/24 , HD9650/94 , HD9621/44 , HD9216/84 , HD9623/84 , HD9623/34 , HD9641/94 , HD9645/24 , HD9645/21 , HD9247/31 , HD9248/91 , HD9247/36 , HD9621/94 , HD9623/14 , HD9623/11 , HD9238/01 , HD9238/03 , HD9980/20 , HD9909/00 , HD9911/90 , HD9910/20 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9220/22 , HD9225/52 , HD9925/00 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Troubleshooting

Other faults (2)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.