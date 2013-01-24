Home
S9000 Prestige

Philips' best

Ultimate closeness.
Ultimate comfort.

 

Shave the way that feels right.

Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

Ultimate closeness

Philips Shaver 7000, S7930/16

Sensitive & Close

Philips shaver Series 5000

Minimized skin irritation
Philips S9000 Prestige shaver head
NanoTech
precision blades

 

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

Superb
SkinComfort rings

 

Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

 

Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

BeardAdapt
Sensor

 

Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

 

Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

Wireless Qi
charging pad

 

Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

 

Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

Discover all about the shaver S9000 Prestige

Philips S9000 Prestige product video
72
Blades
150.000
Cut per minute

What's in the box of the shaver S9000 Prestige?

Philips S9000 Prestige SP9860 with accessories
The Philips S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9863, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, click-on beard styler to create a perfect stubble look or a short, neatly trimmed beard, a cleansing brush and a premium pouch.
Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

Qi charging pad

Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery.
Phiips SmartClick Beard Styler

Beard styler

Maintain a stubble look with the beard styler attachment.
Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

Premium pouch

The hard case protects the shaver, charging pad and accessories.
Philips SmartClick cleansing brush

Cleansing brush

Deep facial cleansing with the SmartClick cleansing brush.

What others say about the shaver S9000 Prestige

Awards

Philips No1
Compare our best shaver S9000 Prestige with other shavers in our Series 9000 range
Philips S9000 Prestige Range

SP9860/13

Shaver S9000 Prestige

SP9860/13

Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Compare features
S9031/21

Shaver series 9000

S9031/21

Wet and dry electric shaver
Compare features
S7930/16

Shaver series 7000

S7930/16

Wet and dry electric shaver
Compare features
S6630/11

Shaver series 6000

S6630/11

Wet and dry electric shaver
Compare features

Contour adaptability for capturing hard to get hair
  • Multi-Directional
  • 8-Directional
  • Multi-Directional
  • 5-Directional

Shaving System
  • NanoTech Precision Blades
  • V-Track Precision Blades
  • GentlePrecision Blades
  • MultiPrecision Blades

Performance
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★

Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer

Ease of use: Wet & dry

Battery: Usage / charging time
  • 60 minutes / 3 hours
  • 50 minutes / 1 hour
  • 50 minutes / 1 hour
  • 60 minutes / 1 hour

100% Washable

Also includes
  • Premium travel pouch
  • Qi charging pad
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • Travel pouch
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • Travel pouch
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer
  • Travel pouch
  • SmartClick Precision trimmer

