All-in-One Trimmers
Versatile styling from head to toe
Versatile styling
Up to 23 tools and attachments for face, head and body
Precision Trimming Guard
5x more precision steps
Select length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1-3 mm for a precise trim to the exact length you want.
-
Up to 6 hours runtime
Powerful lithium-ion battery runs 15 weeks with a 5-minute quick-charge option — for long life and maximum power.
-
100% showerproof
Water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and easy clean up
-
Battery indicator
Always know when it's time to charge so you never get caught with an empty battery.
Long-lasting performance for precise results
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long-lasting performance — no oil required.
A beard trimmer that adjusts to you
Smart BeardSense Technology scans beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.
First-class comfort and control
Premium, ergonomic design in stainless steel with rubber insert for optimal grip
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.