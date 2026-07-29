Most snacks need the preparation time indicated for the oven to become fully cooked. Preparation time for the deep fat fryer is shorter and will not lead to a well-cooked result. Please refer to the food table in your airfryer user manual or the HomeID app for recommended cooking times per ingredient. Add some extra minutes if the food is not crispy enough (but please be careful not to burn the food). Please note:

· Shake the basket of your Philips Airfryer halfway through the preparation process if the ingredients touch each other.

· Shake the basket 2-3 times if you prepare larger amounts of food for a more even result.

· Make sure your food is mixed well during shaking - lower layers should come on top and vice versa - so that you will achieve even results.