No hair with Lumea IPL Hair Removal

Lumea IPL Hair Removal

Enjoy 12 months of smooth skin¹

NEW

The only Philips Lumea with 4 attachments² and Luxury beauty box

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Lumea IPL 9000 Series

Gentle, fast & effective hair removal for up to 12 months of smooth skin¹
Lumea IPL

Applies gentle light pulses to prevent hair growth

Our IPL uses warm gentle light to put hair to sleep, preventing it from growing back for up to 12 months⁴

Enjoy salon-like hair removal adapted for safe use in the comfort of your home

Derived from professional salons, chosen by more than 5.5m women⁵

Philips Lumea has been developed in cooperation with expert scientists and dermatologists for safe use⁶. Tested with more than 3000 women, Philips Lumea delivers clinically-proven performance from the comfort of your home.

Visible hair reduction already after 3 treatments

Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month.

SenseIQ 2.0 for hair removal personalized to you

SenseIQ 2.0 technology for a personalized hair removal treatment: including attachments with 3 sensors.

Try & Buy IPL hair removal device

60 Day Money Back Guarantee

We are confident that you will love your Philips Lumea IPL, but after 60 Days of use if you aren’t fully satisfied, for whatever reason, you can return and get a full refund.

Disclaimers

* MDMA-2-2024-2692
¹ Median result 88% hair reduction on lower legs after 12 treatments
² Includes 2 precision attachments
³ Excluding contra-indications as per manual
After 12 treatments
Philips Lumea IPL
For side effects see packaging/user manual
