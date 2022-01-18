The digital LCD smart screen gives you all the information you need both during and after each cleaning session. It guides you with live updates on maintenance support, cleaning modes, battery power status and much more.



After-Clean & Storage station

Once your cleaning session is complete, simply place the appliance on the After-Clean & Storage station for an automated self-cleaning cycle that fully rinses the appliance and the Power Brushes. Once done, you can keep the whole system including the Power Brushes stored together so that it is all clean and ready for the next use.



Always clean & easy disposal

You can remove the dirty water tank to empty the contents at any point, without having to touch the dirty mopping water.



Filter and brush replacements

To keep your appliance at optimal performance, we recommend that you replace the filter and the Power Brushes every 6 months.

