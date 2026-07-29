The information below applies only to models HD9285, HD9860-HD9867, HD9875, HD9876, HD9880, NA350, NA351, NA352, NA32x, NA33x, NA34x, NA150 and NA154 only.



When cooking with the default preset settings, auto-cook programs, or smart chef programs (depending on your airfryer model), some airfryer models will notify you with a beeping sound when you need to shake the food.

Please note that only for HD9875, HD9876, and HD9880, the shaking reminder in the manual cooking mode (setting your own temperature and time) only works with cooking times from 15 minutes onwards. This is because ingredients that need shorter cooking times, usually do not require turning or shaking halfway. The shaking reminders in auto-cook-programs are set automatically depending on the selected program and the input parameters.

You can find more information on this feature in your User Manual which is also available to view and download at www.philips.com/support. You can find the model number of your airfryer on the sticker at the bottom of your appliance.





Did the above solutions help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.