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2 year warranty
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All series
Daily Collection Airfryer
Discontinued
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HD9218/54
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Airfryer - English
Quick start guide Philips Daily Collection Airfryer - English
All (13)
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
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