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  • Brew better tasting cappuccino Brew better tasting cappuccino Brew better tasting cappuccino

    Milk circuit cleaner sachets

    CA6705/10

    Brew better tasting cappuccino

    Milk circuit cleaner can effectively remove milk residue on milk circuits of espresso machine or milk frother. Please use only Philips milk circuit cleaner to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

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    Milk circuit cleaner sachets

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    Brew better tasting cappuccino

    Keep milk circuit hygienic and clean

    • Same as CA6705/60
    • For 6 uses - Use monthly
    • Prolong machine lifetime
    • Brew better tasting coffee
    Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

    Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

    Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.

    Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

    Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

    Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

    Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk frothing parts

    Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk frothing parts

    Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts.

    Only use Philips consumables

    Only use Philips consumables

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Accessory
      Primary Material
      Liquid
      Certifications
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Items in pack
      6x2g

    • Compatibility

      Machines
      800 series, 1200 series, 2200 series, 3200 series, 4300 series, 4400 series, 5400 series, 5500 series, GranAroma

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      7.50 cm
      Package Width
      1.50 cm
      Package Height
      13.60 cm

    • Durability

      Packaging
      70% recycled material
      User Manual
      >75% recycled paper
      Expiration date
      3 years of shelf life

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Germany

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