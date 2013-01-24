Home
Milk circuit cleaner sachets

CA6705/10
  Brew better tasting cappuccino
    -{discount-value}

    Milk circuit cleaner sachets

    CA6705/10
    Brew better tasting cappuccino

    With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

      Improve the taste of your coffee specialty

      Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.

      Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

      Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

      Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging

      Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk frothing parts

      Regular cleaning prolongs lifespan of milk frothing parts

      Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts.

      Only use Philips consumables

      Only use Philips consumables

      Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

      Specification highlights

      • Quantity

        6 tablets of 1.6 g

      • Weight of product

        0.1  kg

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Germany

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        6x milk circuit cleaner sachets

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.1  kg
        Quantity
        6 tablets of 1.6 g

