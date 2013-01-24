Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Brew better tasting cappuccino
With the Philips milk circuit cleaner you can sanitize the milk circuits of your espresso machine or milk frother. It ensures effective removal of milk residue from all components. We recommend to carry out this cycle once per month. See all benefits
Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.
Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging
Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts.
Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.
Quantity
6 tablets of 1.6 g
Weight of product
0.1 kg
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions