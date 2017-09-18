CA6705/10
Brew better tasting cappuccino
Milk circuit cleaner can effectively remove milk residue on milk circuits of espresso machine or milk frother. Please use only Philips milk circuit cleaner to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.See all benefits
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Thanks to the milk circuit cleaner cleaning solution you can effectively remove milk residues that might affect milk taste.
Protects the milk circuits from milk residue clogging
Regular cleaning prolongs the life of all milk frothing parts.
Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.
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