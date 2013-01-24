Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.
This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.
Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.
The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.
Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.
Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.
The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.
This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.
