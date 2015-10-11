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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
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  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
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  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
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  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

Saeco PicoBaristoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8927/01

The largest variety from a compact machine

PicoBaristo is a compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups* without descaling

See all benefits

Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

The largest variety from a compact machine

  • 11 Beverages

  • Integrated premium milk carafe

  • Stainless steel

  • AquaClean

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

Enjoy 11 beverages at your fingertips

Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  2. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns