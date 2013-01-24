Prepare your favourite coffee, at the touch of a button.
Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the Saeco Avanti App*.
With Philips Super Automatic Espresso machine, you can enjoy your favourite cup of coffee straight from fresh bean.
Click on View Video to find out the reasons why fresh beans are so good
You can customize your coffee by adjusting the length, selecting from 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings.
Memorize your settings of your favorite espresso or cappuccino.
The brewing group is the heart of every super-automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap
With 50 years of coffee tradition and experience, Philips develops coffee machines for all those who value the pleasant aspects of life - using state-of-the-art technical tools. A unique brewing system in all coffee machines ensures full flavor and natural flavor for your espresso or coffee. Additionally, various milk options are available, e.g. You can froth fresh milk directly from the refrigerator and prepare creamy cappuccino or latte macchiato for every mood - whenever you want.
Discover our innovative accessories or care materials to make the most of your coffee machine.
