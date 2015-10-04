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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 2000 Series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 2000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

Discontinued

2000 SeriesFully automatic espresso machines

HD8651/05

Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

Whatever blend of coffee you like, you can grind the beans fresh on the spot extracting maximum flavors thanks to the ceramic grinders that don't overheat the beans. And with the manual frother, just top your coffee with creamy milk foam.

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100% ceramic grinders for long-lasting performance

Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

  • 3 Beverages

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

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