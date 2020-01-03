Search terms

EN
AR
  • 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5447/23

    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines

    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 12 Beverages
    • LatteGo milk solution
    • Chrome
    • TFT display

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania
      Designed in
      Italy

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      User Profiles
      • 4
      • Guest
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Americano
      • Coffee
      • Cappuccino
      • Café au Lait
      • Caffe Latte
      • Flat white
      • Latte Macchiato
      • Caffé crema
      • Ristretto
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Travel mug function
      • Frothed milk
      • Hot water
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Aroma Seal
      yes
      Guided descaling
      yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip
      • AquaClean filter
      • Grease tube
      • LatteGo storage lid

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Color(s)
      Black
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26  l
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  l
      Capacity waste container
      12  servings
      Weight of product
      8  kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275  g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15  bar
      Finishing
      Chromed
      Product dimensions
      246x372x433  mm

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85 - 145  mm
      Milk Solution
      LatteGo
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • LatteGo
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      Type of display
      TFT

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Power consumption brewing
      1500  W
      Recyclable packaging material
      > 95%

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
    • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.