Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*
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Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever* 12 Beverages LatteGo milk solution Chrome TFT display
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
Romania Designed in
Italy
Customization
Aroma Strength Settings
5 Grinder Settings
12 Coffee and Milk Length
Adjustable Pre Brew Aroma control
Yes User Profiles Temperature settings
3
Variety
Beverages
Espresso
Americano
Coffee
Cappuccino
Café au Lait
Caffe Latte
Flat white
Latte Macchiato
Caffé crema
Ristretto
Espresso Lungo
Travel mug function
Frothed milk
Hot water Coffee Powder Option
Yes Double Cup
Yes Milk Double Cup
No
Other features
Removable brew group
Yes Aroma Seal
yes Guided descaling
yes AquaClean
Yes
Accessories
Included
Technical specifications
Voltage
230
V Cord length
100
cm Color(s)
Black Frequency
50
Hz Capacity milk carafe
0.26
l Capacity water tank
1.8
l Capacity waste container
12
servings Weight of product
8
kg Coffee bean capacity
275
g Waste container
Frontal access Water tank
Frontal access Filter compatibility
AquaClean Pump pressure
15
bar Finishing
Chromed Product dimensions
246x372x433
mm
General specifications
Adjustable spout height
85 - 145
mm Milk Solution
LatteGo Dishwasher safe parts Ease of cleaning & maintenance
AquaClean filter compatible Type of display
TFT
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
ECO setting
Yes Power consumption brewing
1500
W Recyclable packaging material
> 95%
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Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018). *Based on 70-82 °C. **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
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