Philips 5400 Series

Fully automatic espresso machines

EP5447/23
  • 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 12 Beverages
      • LatteGo milk solution
      • Chrome
      • TFT display
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

      Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

      There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

      Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

      Your coffee takes center-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.

      Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

      Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

      For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

      Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

      Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

      Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

      Silky smooth milk froth thanks to high speed LatteGo system

      Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.

      Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

      Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

      Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delviers a perfect in-cup results without any fuss in no time.

      Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 4 user profiles

      Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Recyclable packaging material
        &lt;gt/&gt; 95%
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Americano
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Flat white
        • Café au Lait
        • Caffe Latte
        • Caffé crema
        • Ristretto
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Travel mug function
        • Frothed milk
        • Hot water

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Product dimensions
        246x372x433 mm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26 L
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Weight of product
        8 kg
        Cord length
        100 cm
        Finishing
        Chromed
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Voltage
        230 V
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85 - 145 mm
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        Type of display
        TFT

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        User Profiles
        • 4
        • Guest
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes

            Regulatory information
            Product risks
            • Based on consumer testing in Germany to Full Auto Espresso Machines (2018).
            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • based on 70-82 °C

