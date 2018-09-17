Home
Filter replacement

    How to change
    Air Purifier filters

    Air Purifiers
    Air Purifiers
    Dehumidifier
    Humidifiers-Dehumidifiers
    Purifier 2 in 1
    2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifiers

    New and clean filters snatch undesired particles out of your air and optimize airflow, however, as your device works to rid your air of contaminants, the filter may become clogged over time - your device won’t perform efficiently. When this happens, it’s time to change your filter.

    Philips filters are designed to give you a top clean air delivery rate (CADR) from our air purifiers, they’re the best filters for our devices. Our filters have a unique structure made from shed-resistant ultrasonically bonded and antibacterial polypropylene fibers. The filters’ structures are clog-resistant and also stop collected particles from escaping back into the air.
     

    You should be on the lookout for the copycats because although they imitate our filters in form, they don’t in performance.

    air purifier filter
    Hepa filter

    Which Air purifier do I have?
    Air Purifier series 1000

    You can find the product name on the back of your purifier

     

    It is very easy to find the name of your Philips Air Purifier. Just look at the back of your Philips Air Purifier. The name of your product is written there such as Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 etc.

    How to change filters: Air Purifier Series 1000 (AC12XX)


    Before start:     Please replace the filter when A3/C7 flashes on the screen. Wash your hands after changing the filter . Do not touch the pleated filter surface, or smell the filter as it has collected pollutants from the air.
    Filter alert light status
    Action
    A3 displays on the screen
    Replace NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3 (FY1410)
    C7 displays on the screen
    Replace the NanoProtect filter AC (FY1413)
    A3 and C7 displayon the screen alternately
    Replace both filters
    Air Purifier series 1000
    clean air filter

    Step 1:

    Turn off the air purifier and unplug from the wall outlet. Take out the used air filter according to the filter alert light status displayed on the screen. Discard used filter.
    Buy purifier filter Philips

    Step 2:

    Remove all packaging material from the new filter. Place the new filters into the air purifier.
    Ac filter

    Step 3:

    Put the plug in the air purifier in the wall outlet. Touch the child lock for 3 seconds to reset the filter lifetime counter.

    How to change filters: Air Purifier Series 2000 (AC288X)


    Before start:     Please replace the filter when A3/C7 flashes on the screen. Wash your hands after changing the filter. Do not touch the pleated filter surface, or smell the filter as it has collected pollutants from the air.
    Filter alert light status
    Action
    A3 displays on the screen
    Replace NanoProtect filter Series 3 (FY2422)
    C7 displays on the screen
    Replace the NanoProtect filter AC (FY2420)
    A3 and C7 displayon the screen alternately
    Replace both filters
    Air Purifier series 2000
    Purifier filters

    Step 1:

    Turn off the air purifier and unplug from the wall outlet. Take out the used air filter according to the filter alert light status displayed on the screen. Discard used filter.
    Hepa filter

    Step 2:

    Remove all packaging material from the new filter. Place the new filters into the air purifier.
    clean air purifier

    Step 3:

    Put the plug in the air purifier in the wall outlet. Touch and hold the reset button for 3 seconds to reset the filter lifetime counter.

    How to change filters: Air Purifier Series 3000 (AC325X)


    Before start:     Please replace the filter when A3/C7 flashes on the screen. Wash your hands after changing the filter. Do not touch the pleated filter surface, or smell the filter as it has collected pollutants from the air.
    Filter alert light status
    Action
    A3 displays on the screen
    Replace NanoProtect filter Series 3 (FY3433)
    C7 displays on the screen
    Replace the NanoProtect filter AC (FY3432)
    A3 and C7 display on the screen alternately
    Replace both filters
    Air Purifier series 3000
    Change filter ir purifier

    Step 1:

    Turn off the air purifier and unplug from the wall outlet. Take out the used air filter according to the filter alert light status displayed on the screen. Discard used filter.
    where to place air purifier

    Step 2:

    Remove all packaging material from the new filter. Place the new filters into the air purifier.
    clean air filter

    Step 3:

    Put the plug in the air purifier in the wall outlet. Touch and hold the reset button for 3 seconds to reset the filter lifetime counter.

    How to change filters: Air Purifier Series 6000 (AC6XXX)

     

    Before start: Please replace the filter when A3/C7 flashes on the screen. Wash your hands after changing the filter. Do not touch the pleated filter surface, or smell the filter as it has collected pollutants from the air.

    Filter alert light status
    Follow this
    lights up, and A5 displays on the screen
    Replace NanoProtect HEPA S3 filter (FY6172)
    lights up, and C7 displays on the screen    
    Replace the NanoProtect AC filter (FY6171)
    lights up, A5 and C7 display on the screen alternately
    Replace the NanoProtect HEPA S3 filter and NanoProtect AC filter
    Air Purifier series 6000
    Purifier filters

    Step 1:

    Turn off the air purifier and unplug from the wall outlet. Take out the used air filter according to the filter alert light status displayed on the screen. Discard used filter.
    Hepa filter

    Step 2:

    Remove all packaging material from the new filter. Place the new filters into the air purifier.

    Put the plug in the air purifier in the wall outlet. Touch and hold the reset button for 3 seconds to reset the filter lifetime counter.

    What about Pre-filter?
    How can I change it?

    The pre-filter can (and should) be washed monthly. 
    Please check the user manual to know how to wash the pre-filter for your specific model. 
    (for some purifiers you may need to wash it under the tap and for others you may need to vacuum it).
    Air quality app

    Frequently Asked Questions about Air Purifier filters

    My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad/unpleasant smell

    Plastic smell produced during initial usage

    The first few times you use your air purifier, it may produce a plastic smell. 
    Do not worry, this is normal and will fully disappear within a few days. 
    However, if the appliance produces a burnt smell, we recommend you to contact us.

     

    The filter is dirty

    When your air purifier's filter (A and B in the image below) is dirty, it might cause a dusty odor. 

    In this case, please replace the filter.

    filter-pre-filter-air-purifier

    The filter absorbed gases to its maximum capacity.
    When the filter absorbs gases to its maximum capacity, it may produce a dusty odor.
    We strongly recommend a replacing the filter when indicated (please check specific indications for your purifier model in the user manual).
    Do not clean, wash or vacuum clean this filter.

     

    The pre-filter is dirty

    Your Philips air purifier might produce an unpleasant smell when the pre-filter (C in the image above) is dirty.

    The pre-filter can (and should) be washed monthly.  Please check the user manual to know how to wash the pre-filter for your specific model (for some purifiers you may need to wash it under the tap and for others you may need to vacuum it).

    Can I clean the filters/pre-filter of my Philips Air purifier?
    You can clean or wash the pre-filter (indicated as C in the image below). 

    The other filters (indicated as A and B in the image below) cannot be washed: they need to be replaced. Please check your user manual to see replacement indications specific for your model.
    filter-pre-filter-air-purifier
    Should I reset my Philips air purifier/humidifier after replacing a filter?

    Resetting the air purifier or humidifier after a filter replacement

    Your Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier needs to be reset after each filter replacement. This is done to activate the counting system for the new filter(s). 

    Also, your air purifier/humidifier is equipped with a filter replacement alert. It warns you when the filter needs to be cleaned (pre-filter only) and replaced. 

    If you do not reset the air purifier or humidifier after replacing a new filter, the appliance will alert you to replace a filter.

    My Philips air purifier makes an unusual noise

    The pre-filter may be clogged 

    Please, make sure the pre-filter is clean. If you need to clean it, you can follow these instructions:

     

    1. Switch off the appliance and unplug it from the wall outlet.
    2. Pull the bottom part of the panel (the front or the back part of your purifier) to remove it from the appliance
    3. Press the two clips down and pull the pre-filter towards you (see image below)
    4. Wash the pre-filter under a running tap. If the pre-filter is very dirty, use a soft brush to brush away the dust
    5. Air dry the pre-filter until it is completely dry.
    push-pull-pre-filter

    The filter packaging is not removed

    When the wrapping plastic is not removed from a filter, this might cause an unusual noise. Please, make sure there is not plastic wrap left covering the filters. 

     

    Something is blocking the air inlet or outlet

    The air inlet or outlet may be blocked by external objects.

    Please check this and make sure the air inlet and outlet are unobstructed.

    Your air purifier may be malfunctioning 
    If none of the above situations apply, then there might be a technical issue with your purifier. In this case, please contact us.

    My Philips air purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on

    The filter lifetime counter is not reset

    Sometimes, it may happen that the filter lifetime counter does not automatically reset after replacing your air purifier’s filter.

     

    To solve this, please follow these steps:

     

    1. Plug in your air purifier
    2. Press the Power button
    3. Touch and hold the Reset button for three seconds

