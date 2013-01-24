Home
    How to change humidifier-Dehumidifier filters

    We know that one of the reasons you purchased your humidifier or dehumidifier was to breath comfortably and make your living environment more enjoyable. We also know that many of you have a couple of burning questions: Do I need to change my wick filter, and if I do, when do I need to change it?

     

    Well, we have some answers for you, because replacing your wick filter  when it’s time extends the longevity of your humidifier and optimizes its performance.

     

    In order to make sure your humidifier performs its best and continues to give you those great health benefits, we highly recommend that you purchase Philips wick filters for your device.

    You can find the product name on the back of your purifier

     

    It is very easy to find the name of your Philips Air Humidifier or Dehumidifier. Just look at the back of your Philips product. The name of your product is written there such as Philips Air Humidifier Series 2000 etc.

    How to change filters: Air Humidifier Series 2000 (HU48XX)


    Before start:     Please replace the filter every 3 months to keep the machine efficient. Always unplug the humidifier before you replace the humidification filter.
    Step 1:

    Take out the humidification filter and the filter support from the water tank. Remove the humidification filter from the filter support. Discard the used filter.
    Step 2:

    Remove the packaging material from the new humidification filter.

    Assemble the new humidification filter around the filter support. Put the filter and the filter support back into the water tank.
    Step 3:

    Put the upper unit back onto the water tank.

    Frequently Asked Questions about Air Purifier filters

    When should I replace my Philips Air Humidifier’s filters?

    Your Philips Air Humidifier is equipped with an alert that indicates when a filter needs to be replaced. You should replace the filters in your humidifier as soon as you see the alert. Usually, you should replace the filter every three months. If the filter is still in good condition, you could use it for a longer period of time, but we strongly recommend that you replace it at least once a year.

     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HU4811/60, HU4803/01 

    There are white/yellow spots on my Philips Humidifier's filter

    If you notice white or yellow deposits on your Philips Humidifier's filter, find out below what you can do to solve the issue.

     

    The humidifier has not been descaled

    When the filter in your Philips Humidifier is not descaled as often as recommended (every 2 weeks), scale can build up affecting its performance and also creating white or yellow deposits on the filter.

    To solve this, descale the filter following these steps:

    1. Remove the humidification filter and the filter support from the water tank (A and B in the image below)
    2. Remove the humidification filter from the filter support (C in the image below)

     

    1. Mix white vinegar with an equal amount of tap water in a container that is large enough to soak the humidification filter in
    2. Let the humidification filter soak in the solution for one hour
    3. Discard the water-vinegar solution
    4. Rinse the humidification filter under the tap to rinse away vinegar residues. During rinsing, turn the humidification filter so that both the front and back sides are rinsed
    5. Let excess water drip off the humidification filter
    6. Assemble the humidification filter around the filter support
    7. Put the humidification filter and the filter support back into the water tank
    8. Put the upper unit back onto the water tank

     

    To prevent this from happening, please descale your humidifier's filter every two weeks.

     

    Note:

    • Do not squeeze the filter. This might damage it and affect the humidification performance. 
    • Do not dry the filter in direct sunlight.

                                                                                               

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HU4811/60, HU4803/01 .

    How to descale my Philips humidifier's filter

    Descale the humidification filter when the first speed light (with the indication CLEAN 1/5 above it) flashes.

     

    1. To descale the humidification filter, first take it out from the water tank (Note: you have to remove the water bucket first before you can remove the water tank).
    2. Then mix white vinegar (5ml/100ml acetic acid) with an equal amount of tap water in a container that is large enough to soak the humidification filter in. If there are white deposits (scale) on the filter, make sure the side with the white deposits is immersed in the water. Soak the humidification in the vinegar solution for 1 hour.
    3. After soaking, discard the water-vinegar solution.
    4. Rinse the humidification filter under the tap to rinse away the vinegar residues. During rinsing, turn it so that both sides are rinsed.
    5. Then drip off the excess water from the humidification filter and put it back into the water tank.

     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: AC3829/60

    My Philips Humidifier does not humidify the air

    If your Philips Humidifier does not humidify the air (or you notice that the humidity indication does not change), there might be some possible causes. See how to resolve this below.

     

    The room is too big

    There’s a maximum room size that your Philips Humidifier can humidify. If you exceed the room size recommended for your specific humidifier model, the indication will not change since your humidifier will not be able to provide the expected results.

    The humidification filter is not correctly assembled

    The humidification filter should be assembled around the filter support. Your humidifier cannot function without it. Please make sure that this is the case.

    Note: The image below does not apply to HU59xx humidifier models.

    Doors or windows are open

    When windows or doors are open, the humidity from your Philips Humidifier will not remain in the room.

    Please close the doors and windows.

     

    The humidity level is 70% or more

    Your humidifier is designed to automatically switch off once the 70% RH (Relative Humidity) level is reached. The reason for this is that humidity above 70% is not comfortable for users.

    In this case, you should not worry. There is nothing wrong with your humidifier.

     

    The humidification filter is dirty

    When the humidification filter is dirty, your humidifier cannot humidify.

    To solve this, please rinse the humidification filter (it should be cleaned every week). If scale has formed, descale it.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HU4811/60, HU4803/01 .

