We know that one of the reasons you purchased your humidifier or dehumidifier was to breath comfortably and make your living environment more enjoyable. We also know that many of you have a couple of burning questions: Do I need to change my wick filter, and if I do, when do I need to change it?

Well, we have some answers for you, because replacing your wick filter when it’s time extends the longevity of your humidifier and optimizes its performance.

In order to make sure your humidifier performs its best and continues to give you those great health benefits, we highly recommend that you purchase Philips wick filters for your device.